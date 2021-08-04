Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 145 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $533,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 30.4% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 22.3% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $436.05 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $436.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

