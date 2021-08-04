Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $367.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

