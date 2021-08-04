Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.77. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

