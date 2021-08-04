Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

INTU opened at $530.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.13. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $534.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

