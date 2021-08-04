Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.27. 5,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,071,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

