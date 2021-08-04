Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.27. 5,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,071,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
