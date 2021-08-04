TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

TMDX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 8,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,355. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

