Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,381 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $227.77. The stock had a trading volume of 85,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,802,467. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

