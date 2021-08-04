Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 92,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,492. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.