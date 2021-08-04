Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. 12,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,496. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.27. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.63 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.