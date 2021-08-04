Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 526.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,180. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.