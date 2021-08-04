Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 296 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,024. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73.

