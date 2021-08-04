Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director James E. Cline Sells 18,432 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TREX traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. 30,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.