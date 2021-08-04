Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. 2,097,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,886. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

