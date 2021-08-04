Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $96.84, but opened at $93.50. Trex shares last traded at $94.10, with a volume of 8,880 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,036.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

