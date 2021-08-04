Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 235,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,570. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

