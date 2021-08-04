Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.15. 7,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.24. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.27 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

