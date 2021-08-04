Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.06. 64,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

