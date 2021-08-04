Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 206,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,266. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

