Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. 8,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,210. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.