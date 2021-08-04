TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,546. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.