TRON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $832.05 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and approximately $832.05 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000955 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

