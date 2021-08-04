TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $201,240.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00062093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00810026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042420 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

