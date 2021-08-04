Truefg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truefg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after purchasing an additional 107,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. 36,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

