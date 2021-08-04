Truist Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $140.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. 64,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,293. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

