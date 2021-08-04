Truist Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $185.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $176.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.62% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.54.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.27. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $75.63 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.