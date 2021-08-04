Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VSE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.39 million, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

