Truist Securiti Comments on VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $2,938,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.