Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Griffon in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Get Griffon alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

GFF opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Griffon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Griffon by 12.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 128.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.