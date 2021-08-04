Truist Securities Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $137.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $123.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.67.

NYSE PLD opened at $129.67 on Friday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $129.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

