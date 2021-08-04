Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.