Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 261 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.58. 657,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.