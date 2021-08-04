Trust Investment Advisors Buys 185 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.19. 534,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,802,467. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

