Trust Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $226.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

