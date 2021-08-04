Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TRMK opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 61.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

