Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 11th (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Tuatara Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TCACU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

