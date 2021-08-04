Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $338,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 9.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Frontline by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

