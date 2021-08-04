Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $344,000 in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 136,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $873.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

