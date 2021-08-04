Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 7,094 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $23,614,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

