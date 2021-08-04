Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 68,027 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vonage were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Vonage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

