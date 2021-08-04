Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

