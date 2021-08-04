Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,930,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 30,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 348,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

