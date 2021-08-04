Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $138.83 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 2.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $138,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.09.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.49. 169,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727,216. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

