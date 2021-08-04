Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.53). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.52), with a volume of 157,046 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The company has a market capitalization of £830.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,429.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

