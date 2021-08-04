UBS Group AG Has $36,000 Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

