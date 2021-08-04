UBS Group AG Invests $32,000 in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000.

IEME stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73.

