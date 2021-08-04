UBS Group AG Invests $34,000 in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $147,207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $7,355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

