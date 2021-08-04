UBS Group AG Invests $35,000 in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

FLCH stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

