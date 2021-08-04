UBS Group AG Invests $35,000 in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

FLCH stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.