UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 209,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDEC opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11.

