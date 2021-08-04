UBS Group Upgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Neutral

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

