Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $142.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.87.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,218 shares of company stock valued at $320,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

